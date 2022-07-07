US Committed To Promoting Women In Peace And Security- Laurie Freeman

Deputy Director of Programs, Bureau of Counterterrorism, United States Department of State, Laurie Freeman, has indicated that the US is very committed to promoting women in peace and security in the sub-region.

She said it is a priority for the department that women have a voice in issues that involves them, in security, in conflict among other things and they are committing to supporting in this regard.

She was addressing journalists during a digital round table briefing on the Women in Security Symposium taking place in Nairobi, Kenya.

The event is being attended by over three dozen law enforcement and security professionals from eight nations including the United States, Kenya, Ghana, the United Kingdom, Niger, Senegal, Tunisia, and Albania.

The symposium is part of the Global EMPoWER, (Engaging Multinational Policewomen on Equity and Right) initiative and it provides a platform for female security personnel to have an open discussion on issues bordering their career advancement while promoting counterterrorism efforts.

She continued that the purpose of the symposium is to provide specialized training, mentorship, and networking opportunities for female law enforcement officers to equip them in taking on greater responsibilities.

“We want to equip these women so that they can succeed in their chosen careers as law enforcement officers,” she maintained.

Adding that their male counterparts will also attend the event to hear some of the challenges these women face, their success stories, and how the men can also help these women attain greater heights in their fields.

Heather Rauch, Acting Assistant Director, International Criminal Investigative Training Assistance Program, U.S. Department of Justice who was part of the panelists also explained that the program is educating law enforcement officers and it is looking at gender diversity in law enforcement.

“We have seen a lot of participation over the weekend from people from many countries and we have seen challenges and successes.”

She said the inspiration for the program came from a conversation Diplomats had with Kenyan and Somali law enforcement leaders who specifically said they wanted a system where they can recruit, train and promote women in law enforcement.

Adding that, “this is an amazing partnership coming from law enforcement leaders.”

The program, Engaging Multinational Policewomen on Equality and Rights (EMPoWER), provides women with focused attention through advanced professional training, mentorship, and networking, and encourages organizational change that recognizes the benefit of gender diversity in counterterrorism efforts.

Launched in 2020 amid the COVID pandemic, the EMPoWER team began by conducting virtual focus groups with policewomen in Albania, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Kosovo. Focus groups enable EMPoWER to tailor its activities to the specific needs of each country.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey