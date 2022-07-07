Nima Police Meets Zongo Chiefs

As part of the ongoing police- community- engagement- series, the Nima Divisional Police Command have met with the Ayawaso Council of Zongo Chiefs to discuss issues of security concerns and how together the two bodies can work together to reduce Crime within the Nima environs.

Present at the ceremony were Alhaji Imoro Baba Issah, Chairman of the Ayawaso Council of Zongo Chiefs, his Vice, Alhaji Seidu Louis, Secretary Alhaji Abdul Razak Mawuko, Deputy Secretary Alhaji Karmaldeen Salim, Organiser Alhaji Abdul Mumuni Issaka, Deputy Organiser Alhaji Mahmud Swalah and Fifteen (15) other members of the Council.

The Nima Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Eric Asamoah Asiedu also led a team of Police Officers including the Divisional Crime Officer, Superintendent Kwadwo Appiah, Nima District Commander, and Chief Superintendent Maxwell Agyemang, the Kotobabi District Commander Superintendent Augustina Enti, and the Divisional Dovvsu Commander ASP Mavis Adjei.

Addressing the Zongo Chiefs, Chief Superintendent Aseidu explained the current police administration’s policy of engaging the public and all stakeholders within every Community.

He said this initiative by the police administration is to bridge the gap between the community and the Police to help prevent crime and work in partnership to reduce the fear of crime.

The Divisional Commander lamented the increasing number of youth engaged in narcotics in the area and called on the chiefs to assist the police to curb the menace.

“Same boys engaged in narcotics are often recruited by their peers into land guard activities while others are often seen handling deadly weapons.”

He, therefore, appealed to the Zongo Chiefs to help develop the Nima Police to an appreciable standard. The Nima District Commander, the Divisional Crime Officer, the Kotobabi District Commander, and the Divisional DOVVSU Coordinator took turns to address topics bordering national security, threat alert, terrorism, use of weapons during ceremonies, hindrance of the inquest, and domestic violence issues respectively.

The Chairman of the Ayawaso Council of Zongo Chiefs, Alhaji Imoro Baba Issah, thanked the divisional command and his team for reaching out to them and listening to their issues or concerns.

He urged for continuous collaboration between the police and residents in fighting criminal activities in the area.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey