GHS Records Marburg Virus Disease

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) in the Ashanti Region.

The announcement follows the preliminary finding of two suspected cases that met the case definition for an Acute Haemorrhagic Fever in two different locations in the region.

A release signed by the GHS Director General, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said blood samples of the affected persons were sent to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research.

“Preliminary results suggest the infection is due to the Marburg virus,” the statement said.

It further noted that the samples have subsequently been sent for confirmation at the Institute Pasteur in Dakar, Senegal with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO).

“No new cases have been reported since the two samples were taken two weeks ago.

In addition, 34 contacts of the two cases have been identified and are currently under quarantine and being monitored by the Ashanti Regional Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service,” it added.

The statement indicated that the Ashanti Regional Health Directorate with support from the GHS Headquarters is currently conducting further investigations on the cases and contacts.

Marburg Virus Disease is a rare but severe hemorrhagic fever that affects both humans and non-human primates.

It is caused by the Marburg virus.

It is transmitted by infected persons or animals from direct contact with body Nluids, blood and other discharges from the affected person/animal.

The incubation period for the disease is two (2) to twenty-

one (21) days. Treatment is symptomatic.

There is currently no vaccine available.

Prospective cases may present with:

Fever, Bloody diarrhoea,Bleeding from gums,Bleeding into the skin

Bleeding into eyes and Bloody urine.

The GHS has advised the public to be on the lookout for any of the above symptoms and report to the nearest health facility.

