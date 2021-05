The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has released a timetable for power outages.

According to the ECG, the interruption in power supply will last for eight days from Monday, 10th May to Monday, 17th May, 2021.

It said the interruption is to enable “the toe-in of the newly constructed Pokuase Bulk Supply Point (BSP) to GRIDCo’s 330kv transmission line.”

By Melvin Tarlue