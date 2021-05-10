Mbeki Warns Of Split In ANC Amid Magashule’s Rebellion

Former South African President, Thabo Mbeki, has warned his ruling African National Congress (ANC) to brace itself up for a possible split.

Mbeki’s call comes as Ace Magashule, the Secretary-General of ANC and his supporters continued their rebellion against the ANC leadership.

Mr Magashule and other ANC cadres accused of corruption had been asked to step aside or be suspended. But he has since refused to step aside and despite being suspended, he says he remains ANC Secretary-General.

And Mr Mbeki is said to have warned the ANC to prepare for a split due to “irreconcilable ideological differences”.

He reportedly made the remarks during ANC’s National Executive Meeting on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

A report monitored by DGN Online in the Sunday Times revealed that Mr Mbeki’s remarks were in response to Tony Yengeni who reportedly observed that irreconcilable policy differences existed within the ANC.

By Melvin Tarlue