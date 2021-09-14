ECG Revenue Protection Task Force Launched

The Minister of Energy addressing the members

The Electricity Company of Ghana today outdoored its Revenue Protection Task Force aimed at helping stem the company’s electricity distribution losses.

The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempreh who officially launched the Taskforce stressed the importance of taking care of ‘low-hanging fruits’ such as power theft whilst work is progressively being done on the other commercial aspects of the company’s business.

The task force will also monitor meter auditing, availability of quality meters for the replacement of faulty meters reduction of customer indebtedness, among others.

The sector Minister explained that it was to make the company financially healthy that for the first time under President Akufo-Addo, has cleared all of ECG’s debts and additionally supported the company last year with GHC 100 million for the replacement of obsolete equipment and the introduction of various systems.

He expressed confidence that the Board and the Management will give their full support to the Revenue Protection Taskforce to enable them achieve their mandate without fail.

The Energy Minister further urged the Task Force to do the right thing to make it a better place, and urged the public to cooperate with the task force during the delivery of its mandate.

” I believe that collectively, with a single purpose of mind and will, we can be part of a success story for the ECG” he added.

BY Daniel Bampoe