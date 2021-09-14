Owusu Bempah’s Church Denies Video

The Glorious Word Power Ministries International (GWMPI), founded by Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, has denied a video showing its founder encouraging the giving of monetary inducements for favors in return.

According to the Church in a statement sighted by DGN Online, “We would like to state categorically that these statements were assertions alluding to some generalized misconceptions people have”.

The church entreated the public to disregard the false interpretation attached to the video.

The church giving the details on how the arrest was made explained that there was an altercation outside of the church premises on Sunday 12th September 2021, that got one of our Junior Pastors manhandled and arrested by some unidentified men.

According to the church, the manner of arrest generated a scuffle that attracted people in the neighborhood and the church to the scene.

The statement narrated further that ” the gunshots by the then unidentified men and the call for help from the neighborhood caught the attention of Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah who halted his ministration at church and moved out to the scene to get details of what was happening”.

The Church said, “Upon being informed that one of his Junior Pastors had been arrested, he followed up to the Dansoman Police Station and was later informed that he (Junior Pastor) had been taken to the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, where Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu-Bempah proceeded to”.

It added that “Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu-Bempah upon reaching the Greater Accra Regional Police Command was detained around 1:30 pm for further investigations”.

The statement said, “We confirm that our Junior Pastor sustained some injuries and has since received medical treatment and is still in police custody with 3 others”.

He further admonished the congregation to seek the face of God in their quest to be connected to their helpers and not necessarily through monetary inducements.

“We would like to confirm that Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu-Bempah and the 4 others in the custody of the police are

doing very well and assisting in investigations” the statement underscored.

It concluded that “We acknowledge the show of concern and counsel from the Clergy, Christian fraternity, and the General Public, also urge all and sundry to remain calm, trust the Lord and let the law take its course”.

Meanwhile, Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah has been remanded in police custody to appear before the court on 20th September 2021.

Read the full statement below.

BY Daniel Bampoe