Ursula commissions ICT Lab for Sefwi Wiawso SHS

.The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has commissioned a 40 seater ICT Laboratory Center for the Sefwi Wiawso Senior High School in the Western North Region.

The provision of the ICT centre forms part of the broader vision of President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo Addo’s initiative to promote digital access for all citizens in the country through a project under the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication, (GIFEC).

Speaking on behalf of the Headmaster, the Assistant Headmaster of the school, Benjamin Barlow commended the NPP government for upgrading the Sefwi Wiawso SHS and increasing its infrastructure.

During her presentation, the Minister, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful indicated that the ICT Centre is meant to train and make ICT skills and techniques common to everyone, leaving no one behind.

“ICT Education is a key priority and we are focused on giving you access to the cutting edge tools you need to excel. With digital skills, I can assure you will never lack jobs in the world. Take advantage of the skills we are putting at your disposal” Mrs. Ekuful told the students.

The Administrator for GIFEC, Prince Ofosu Sefa tasked the school to cultivate a maintenance culture and preserve the infrastructure to serve its intended purpose.

The ICT lab was equipped with 40 thin clients, 2 servers, 2 air-conditioners and 11 UPS.