ECG Starts Maintenance Work Today

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has served notice of planned maintenance works in the Greater Accra Region.

The exercise is scheduled for Friday, April 21, 2023, from 9 am to 5 pm.

Areas to be affected are Tesano, Abeka, Alajo, Caprice, North Kaneshie, Santana market, Achobo best, Kouttam, Poly product, Kane em, Duraplast, Ashfoam, Qualiplast, Corona, IPNL Romarong, Fowrewin Ghana, Panasonic, Polytex, Poly Craft, Piccadelly, Top Packaging, Deco plast, Innolink, Burger King, Winners Chapel, Volta Garments and Ghihoc Distillery.

A statement from the company said the repair works are aimed at improving service delivery.

Meanwhile ECG Managing Director, Samuel Dubik Mahama, has rendered an unqualified apology to customers of the power company for the inefficiencies in the system.

He admitted that his outfit has on some occasions not delivered efficiently to the satisfaction of their customers.

In an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show on Thursday, April 20, Mr. Mahama said, “Let me take this opportunity to apologise to our customers, we’ve fallen short of the service we promised to provide. It’s a shared responsibility because it goes both ways. The requisite revenue is not coming in, so we cannot actually give the top-notch services that we are promising”.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri