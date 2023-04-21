Obetsebi Interchange Not Abandoned – Minister

Amoako-Atta and his engineers during the tour

Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta has stated that the $135m Obetsebi-Lamptey interchange project in the national capital, Accra, has not been abandoned.

He stated that the project, which is part of a number of initiatives being undertaken by the government to improve urban transportation in Accra’s western areas, has been temporarily halted for project re-alignment.

Speaking to journalists after inspection tours of some road projects in Accra on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, the Minister indicated that any such impression was “erroneous”.

Similarly, he stated that the beach road project had been halted “because we are re-aligning the projects and putting a few issues together.”

“Each of them, if you go to the site you will find skeletal staff there. So the projects have not been abandoned,” he insisted.

Mr. Amoako-Atta stated that work on all key projects, including the Obetsebi Lamptey Junction and the Beach Road, would resume in the next four weeks.

The construction of the $135 million Obetsebi-Lamptey interchange road commenced in August 2021, after President Akufo-Addo broke ground.

M/S Queiroz Galvao-UK International is undertaking the Obetsebi-Lamptey road project, which is identical to the Tema Motorway Roundabout project, as a design and build contract.

The project involves construction of a three-tier interchange at the Obetsebi-Lamptey Circle, with a re-modelled roundabout at the ground level.

The second tier will consist of an east-west flyover connecting the Graphic Road to the Kaneshie-Mallam road, while the third tier will consist of a north-south flyover on the Ring Road West connecting the Ring Road from the Royal Chapel Church to the Central Mosque at AbosseyOkai.

Mr. Amoako-Atta stated that around 90 per cent of the work had been completed and that it would take three months for all works to be completed in order for it to be ready for commission.

Inspection

The minister inspected ongoing road projects like the Flowerpot roundabout flyover, the School Junction-Motorway route (5.8km), the Tema Roundabout, and the proposed Burma Hills roundabout location.

He expressed delight at the progress of work by the contractors, Messrs Oswal Investments Limited and China Railway No.5 Engineering Ghana Limited.

He entreated the contractors to maintain high safety standards and take into consideration the inconveniences arising out of the project in order to reduce them as much as possible.

“I know you are professionals. There are some contractors that when they are undertaking road construction think they are doing the people a favour.

“We are not doing anybody any favour in this country. They have given us a job to do. So road construction, whether it is within built-up areas or on the highway, we must ensure that we maintain high safety standards,” he stressed.

“I am pleased and happy with what I have seen while visiting this site. I, the Minister representing the employer, want to part you on your shoulders,” he submitted.

The Flowerpot project, which consists of one mainline bridge (802m), two ramp bridges (220m), four auxiliary roads (2.5km) and ancillary works, comes after the construction of the East Legon vehicular underpass failed to reduce congestion.

The physical progress of work done is 42%, and the relocation of GWCL 33 water mains across the East Legon underpass, and the provision and maintenance of traffic management systems throughout construction, has been difficult.

For the School Junction project, it has come on stream as a result of Ghana’s hosting of the 13th African Games this year.

As part of preparation, a new Olympic-sized stadium is being built at Borteyman and an access road to the stadium had to be constructed as the route was un-engineered.

By Ernest Kofi Adu