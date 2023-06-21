ECG Tema Region Decries Encorachment

The Tema Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana, is decrying the rampant nature with which structures are being put up within its utility corridor, a situation which poses danger to life and property.

The General Manager of the Region, Ing. Ankomah Emmanuel revealed that “the encroaching is done mainly by chop bar operators, fitting shops and all sorts of businesses using metal containers such as salons, barbershops and provision shops”. He noted that they put these structures in the utility corridors as well as near transformers, substations and overhead cables, a situation that sometimes impedes repair works.

Ing. Ankomah added that “this situation has become rather too rampant within the entire Tema Region which spans from Nungua, Tema, Afienya, Lower Manya Krobo, Yilo Krobo, Prampram, Ningo, Sege, Ada, Sokpoe, Juapong and surrounding areas”, adding that “the situation is present in all districts under the Tema Region.”

He added that the Region operates within three Regions of the country which are Greater Accra, Eastern and Volta Region, adding an appeal to the members of the public involved in such to take precaution and to stop, citing the possible danger of loss of lives and property.

Ing. Ankomah who made these known during a brief media encounter, also appealed to the relevant State Agencies in the various jurisdictions to take up this issue and to ensure that the utility corridors will remain free from such activities.