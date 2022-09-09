EcoFlow to Provide Solutions for Power Challenges

One of the smart devices to be released soon

EcoFlow, a portable power and renewable energy solutions company has set out to address Ghana’s teething power challenges through the provision of smart home power appliances and devices for the Ghanaian market.

Being the first integrated solution for power generation, storage, and usage in the country, the company will soon introduce its industry-defining portable power stations, smart solar technology, and the world’s first portable home battery with an expandable ecosystem in key West African markets.

Since 2017, EcoFlow has provided portable power stations, home backup power, and eco-friendly off-grid solutions in over 100 markets including the US, Japan, China, Australia and across Europe to reinvent the way the world accesses energy.

Sharing his delight over the news, Joy Wu, Regional Leader at EcoFlow said: “Because Dumsor and power insecurities continue to be a critical issue for residential and businesses in Ghana, we are thrilled to introduce EcoFlow’s technology and experience building thoughtfully designed, smart and powerful energy storage products that effectively address the power needs of Ghanaians and communities around the world.”

Founded with a mission to empower people and communities through portable, clean and reliable power for lasting impact, EcoFlow’s range of renewable portable power stations offer reliable, quiet and clean power as an alternative to traditional and outdated sources.

The first set of products to be revealed in Ghana are River Pro – a flexible and portable device with a quiet operation that does not run on gasoline or fuel; Delta – a two-way inversion technology that converts AC to DC power and vice versa with a 6x AC outlet; and Delta Max 1600+400w – a self-supporting solar panel with high efficiency that connects up to 2x 400W Max Solar charging speeds and is able to automatically detect the voltage and current in real-time during cold or cloudy days to provide optimum solar generation throughout the day using its Smart Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) algorithm.

“Our green technology aims to relieve users from power insecurities in Africa and around the world. At EcoFlow, we believe that access to power is a fundamental right for every human being and our vision is to put power in people’s hands,” added Wu.

EcoFlow was developed by a multidisciplinary group of engineers who combined years of experience and expertise in the battery industry to develop innovations in portable power solutions.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio