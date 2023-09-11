ECOWAS Deploys 15 Election Observers To Liberia

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Alieu Touray, has approved the deployment of 15 Long-term Election Observers (LTOs) to monitor key stages in the electoral process leading up to the Liberia’s general elections on October 10, 2023.

The deployment is consistent with provisions of Articles 12 to 14 of the 2001 ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance on assistance to Member States holding elections.

The Long-term Observation Mission (LTOM), headed by Serigne Mamadou KA, Ag. Head of the Electoral Assistance Division, comprises experts in election administration, gender and civil society, constitutional law, security, and the media.

The LTO Mission will be in the country until October 15, 2023, to observe the electoral processes and also serve as an early warning mechanism for preventive diplomacy.

During their stay, the electoral experts will hold working sessions with various stakeholders, including the National Elections Commission (NEC), government, civil society organizations, the media, security agencies, as well as political parties and candidates, toward ensuring a smooth electoral process.

Some 2,471,617 registered voters among Liberia’s estimated population of 5.4 million, will elect Liberia’s new President, 30 Senators, and 73 members of the House of Representatives.

Incumbent President George Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) is seeking re-election for a second term.

He faces 19 other candidates, including former Vice-President Joseph Boakai of the Unity Party and Alexander Cummings of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP).

The ECOWAS LTOs will be reinforced on October 3 by 80 of their Short-Term colleagues) drawn from the ECOWAS Council of the Wise, ECOWAS Parliament, and Community Court of Justice, member States’ foreign ministries, electoral management bodies, as well as civil society organisations.

The combined observation Mission, to be led by Prof Attahiru Jega, former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Nigeria will be deployed across Liberia’s 15 Counties including the national capital, Monrovia.

The Mission will issue a Preliminary Declaration within 48 hours after the elections, to be followed by a detailed Final Report on its observations.