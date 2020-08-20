ECOWAS Wants Ousted Mali’s President Reinstated

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has called for the reinstatement of ousted Malian President,

Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta.

At a video conference on Thursday, August 20, 2020, ECOWAS pledged to send envoys to Mali in a bid to ensure the return of constitutional order.

Mr. Keïta and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse were arrested by mutiny soldiers on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in Bamako.

Later in a televised address to Malians on Tuesday evening, Mr. Keïta announced his resignation and dissolved his Government and Parliament.

The coup has been condemned by the United Nations and ECOWAS.

Though the coup leaders have pledged to form a transitional government and as well hold fresh elections, ECOWAS wants Mr. Keïta to be reinstated in keeping with the spirit of promoting and safeguarding democracy in West Africa.

Mr Keïta won a second term bid in 2018, but he has since June 2020 faced huge street protests over corruption, mismanagement of the economy and disputed legislative elections.

“We have decided to immediately send a high-level delegation in order to ensure the immediate return of constitutional order,” according to ECOWAS stated.

“We call for the restoration of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta as president,” the subregional bloc indicated in a closing statement read by the President of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou.

“Mali is in a critical situation, with serious risks that a collapse of the state and institutions leads to reversals in the fight against terrorism and organised crime, with every consequence for all our community.”

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria explained that Mali had “descended into political chaos” with “potential tragic consequences to Mali and the sub-region”.

By Melvin Tarlue