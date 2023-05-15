Edem Kojo Doe Selected for Longwood Fellows Program

Edem Kojo Doe, an award-winning Horticulturist, is the first Ghanaian to be selected for the Prestigious Longwood Fellows Program.

The Longwood Fellows Program is a unique leader-development program that focuses on preparing high-potential professionals for high-impact roles in public horticulture. Emphasizing skill development and increased self-awareness, the Program is founded on best practices in high-quality leader development programs. During their time at Longwood, Fellows gain foundational knowledge through text and case-based discussions, expand their professional networks by connecting with regional and global public horticulture leaders, and through pragmatic experiences gained via departmental immersion, a field placement with a partner institution, and a collective cohort project.

This Program is a key part of Longwood’s educational programming, which supports Longwood’s mission to build on the living legacy of Pierre S. du Pont and inspire people through excellence in garden design, horticulture, education, and the arts.

Edem’s Longwood journey started when he received BGCI’S (‭Botanic Gardens Conservation ‬International‭) monthly Newsletter titled, “Cultivate” in July 2022. ‬

‭As curious as he is, he read ‬the article as he usually does and saw the Longwood Gardens Fellows Program call for applications online. After going through the requirements and realized he was eligible, he quickly put together the necessary documents and drafted his essays to start the application process in August 2022.

On August 27,2022, Edem received an email from Longwood Gardens reminding him of the deadline for the application for the 2023 Fellows Program, August 31, 2022. On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, Edem finally submitted his application then September 12, 2022, Edem received an email from the Selection Committee for the Longwood Fellows Program inviting him for an in-person interview from October 23-25, 2022 in Pennsylvania, USA.

Edem’s application was selected from over 90 other applications globally as he showed great aptitude in the field of horticulture, holds a considerable amount of experience in his field, and has been given sterling recommendations. Edem is one of five Fellows selected for the 2023-2024 Longwood Gardens Fellows Program after a rigorous selection process.

He is an Award-winning Horticulturist with a background in Environmental sustainability. With a BSc in Environmental Health and Sanitation from the University of Education, Winneba, Edem is an alumnus of the Kufuor Scholars Program – a flagship program by His Excellency former President John A. Kufuor of Ghana that targets high achieving university students with potential for transformational leadership. He is also an Alumnus of the School of Horticulture, Aburi Botanic Gardens, Ghana’s plants haven.

Edem is highly regarded by his peers in the Horticulture industry in Ghana for his open mindedness, creativity and as a supportive educator and teacher.

Edem has worked as a Landscape Designer and Supervisor at Aburi Botanic Gardens and Peduase Lodge (Presidential lodge of the Office of the President) in Ghana; taught at the School of Horticulture, Aburi Botanic Gardens and facilitated Proficiency and Practical Training Programs on Garden Maintenance for institutions and Diplomatic missions in Ghana (e.g. U. S Embassy in Ghana and Bank of Ghana); and organized people and programs in support of environmental sustainability and Climate Change mitigation.

In 2021, Edem received the 2020 Outstanding Achievement Awards Professional Category from the Civil Service of Ghana in appreciation of his Distinguished Professionalism and Hard work in the Civil Service.

Now, as Head of the Parks and Gardens Unit, Office of the President, Republic of Ghana, Edem leads a 70-person team to design, maintain and sustain the environment of the Presidency and other VVIP Gardens in Ghana.

He is also a member of the National Planning Committee of the “Green Ghana Project‭” – a committee that led the nation to plant 25 million trees on June 10, ‬ 2022 and ‭“Green Streets Project”‬ – an ongoing project that started on October 8, 2022, with the planting of ornamental seedlings in some road medians of Accra, Ghana.

The Green Streets Project which is intended to grow some selected types of trees to improve the aesthetics of the cities and towns will extend planting in three other major cities of Ghana; Kumasi, Tamale, and Sekondi-Takoradi.

In addition to his public service, Edem is the Zonal Secretary of the South-Eastern Zone of Ghana Institute of Horticulturists. In his pursuit of leadership excellence, Edem aims to educate, inform and inspire people globally using Horticulture as a tool.

