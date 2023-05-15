Southampton Relegated After 11 Years

Southampton players are dejected after being relegated from the Premier League

Southampton were relegated from the Premier League after being beaten 2-0 at home by Fulham on Saturday, bringing an end to their 11-year spell in the English top flight.

The defeat means Southampton, who needed a win to stave off relegation, can no longer reel in 17th-placed Everton. Ruben Selles’ side are bottom of the league on 24 points from 36 games, while Fulham’s win moves them up to ninth.

“It’s disappointing. It is a moment that has been coming. We knew we had put ourselves in a difficult position,” Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse said.

“I believe we should be performing at a better level than we have done and we have not done that on a consistent basis. The standards have slipped away and that is why we are where we are now.”

Ward-Prowse, who came through Southampton’s academy, has made 341 Premier League appearances for the club, but could leave in the close season transfer window.

“Over the last 10 years we have had that kind of consistency and that has wavered. It will be testing for everybody but these are the times that make you as a player and as a club, we have done it before and we will do it again,” the 28-year-old said.

The club’s owners Sport Republic described the relegation as “hugely disappointing”.