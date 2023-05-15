Ten Countries Confirmed For Accra Para Games

The Confederation of African Amputee Football (CAAF) has confirmed ten countries as participants for the maiden Accra Para Games from September 3 to 12.

This comes in the wake of a wide consultation with the stakeholders. It was also in accordance with the last and recent CANAF game in Tanzania 2021 as promised by the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and CAAF.

The qualified CAAF teams for Amputee Football include; Ghana, Liberia, Angola, Tanzania, Morocco, Kenya, Cameroon, Uganda, Nigeria and Rwanda, Peter Oloo, Confederation of African Amputee Football (CAAF) Secretary General confirmed in a release.