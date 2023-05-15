GFA Takes HR Dept A Notch Higher (I)

Keziah Agyekumwaa Afosa, Head of HR, GFA

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) under the stewardship of Kurt E. S. Okraku has worked to firmly re-engineer the administrative set up with a particular focus on Human Resources (HR) at the Secretariat.

Indeed, he defied the negative impact events like COVID-19 caused to Ghana football to take the HR department to another level.

Below is a summary of all interventions and policies currently in operation at the Secretariat, Prampram and at all Regional Football Association (RFA) offices.

GFA now has an HR manual which contains the policies and procedures for the conduct of staff and business of the GFA.

It is to serve as a guide and regulates the behaviour of individuals in the Association.

The purpose of the manual is to ensure consistency, control, uniformity, fairness and as tool for administration.

As a statutory requirement (the Data Protection Act, 2012 (Act 843), GFA has been registered under Data Protection Agency.

The objective of the Commission is to protect the privacy of the individual and personal data by regulating the processing of personal information.

The Commission provides rules on collection, storage, usage or disclosure of personal information and for other related issues bordering on the protection of personal data.

Due to the amount of data the IT Department process at the Association, payment has already been made for the Director of IT to participate in five days training to become a certified Data Protection Supervisor.

The HR Department identified the absence of a legal contract between GFA and Stallion Trust & Administration (Tier 2 Fund Managers) last October and with assistance from the Legal Director, have reviewed the new contract between the two parties.

The contract between the two parties would be signed and sealed by the Trust Managers once they agree to the new terms.

The HR department has distributed annual Tier 2 statements to every staff through their personal emails or hardcopy in cases where staff have no emails.

This helps employees to monitor the progress of their deduction and by extension their pension investments.

HR Procedures

The introduction of HR procedures for recruitment and selection, leave application and tracking in line with best practice.

Also, there have been the introduction of new employment contract template and internship letter.

Recruitment & Selection and Termination & Retirement

There have been 25 new recruitments since the establishment of the department.

These include:

Directors of GSCE & Legal/ Prosecutor

CFO, Head of Women’s Football Development, three staff at the Communications Department, three staff at the Marketing Department, one Secretary, and two Drivers at the RFA.

The years 2020-2021 saw a turnover of about ten percent (10%) as compared to previous years.

Three staff of the Association due for retirement in February and May 2022 had their contracts managed and extended while the GFA makes the necessary recruitments and replacements.

HR facilitated the registration of Executive Council Members, staff and their families on to health insurance scheme.

This exercise is to help reduce the incidence of cash & carry and to eliminate the submission of fictitious medical bills for reimbursement.