Edem To Release Climate Change Song

Edem

Ghanaian rapper, Denning Edem Hotor, known in the music scene as Edem, will be releasing a new song to serve as a rallying call to action on climate change.

The ‘Xe Toto’ hitmaker made this revelation during a tree-planting exercise at the Ghana YMCA to mark the Green Ghana Day 2023.

According to him, his new song is intended to mainstream the climate agenda and encourage everyone to contribute to saving the planet.

“I’m excited we’ve teamed up with the Ghana YMCA to plant trees and also to create awareness on climate change. Let me also officially announce that we have a song which is going to lead the way for the advocacy for global climate change and everything related to environmental sustainability, renewable energy, fossil fuel, and many more. A big thank you to the Ghana YMCA and everybody who is planting trees to save our planet,” Edem disclosed.

Following the completion of the planting, Edem, through his foundation, The Goget’em Foundation will continue to advocate climate action and mobilise stakeholders to enact policies that preserve the sanctity of the planet.

Edem is noted for fusing his local dialect ‘Ewe’ in his songs, he spearheaded the use of Ewe language in mainstreaming his music, which gained popularity globally.

He rose to fame in 2006 with his first hit single ‘Wotome Woshi’ and he got signed to the Last Two Entertainment Group same year.

Edem won the Best International Act – Africa at the 2015 Black Canadian Awards.

He won 2015 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Album of the Year, Afropop Song of the Year with ‘Koene’, and Video of the Year with ‘The One’ video featuring Sway, UK.

Edem topped the 2014 4syte TV Music Video Awards with three awards for Best Directed, Best Photography and Most Outstanding Video for ‘The One’, directed by Gyo Gyimah.