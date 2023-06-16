Joe Mettle Not Ready For Secular Artistes

Joe Mettle

Joe Mettle, 2017 VGMA Artiste of the Year, has declared that he is not prepared to work with any musician who is not part of the gospel fraternity.

Though Joe Mettle sees nothing wrong with gospel artistes collaborating with secular artistes, it is something he would never do.

He claims that despite requests from individuals for him to feature secular musicians, he has no plans to do such a collaboration.

He remarked, “I don’t have plans like that at all,” in a recent interview with Kumasi-based Luv FM.

A number of gospel musicians however stated that, the fact that people do secular songs does not make them bad.

According to them, it’s the heart that determines who you are, adding that there are so many people doing gospel music with bad character or motive.

Joe Mettle will host the 2023 edition of his annual concert dubbed ‘Praise Reloaded’ on June 25, 2023 at the Oil Dome in Accra.

This worship experience gets even better as he partners Joy Entertainment, a subsidiary of the Multimedia Group.

Gospel musicians such as the Bethel Revival Choir, Dunsin Oyekan, Ceccy Twum and Edwin Dadson will minister at the event.

Last year was the 10th anniversary of the concert, which was held in Koforidua, Kumasi, Takoradi and Accra.