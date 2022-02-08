Education Fund For Blast Victims’ Kids

Workers of Future Global Resources (FGR) Bogoso Prestea Mine have donated an amount of US$10,000.00 into an Education Endowment Fund for children who lost one or both parents or guardians in the Apiate explosion.

The amount was part of $25,000 cash donation made by the workers to support the victims.

The mine workers provided relief items to the victims of the Apiate community, which included the cash donation.

The Acting General Manager of the mine, Fred Ofosu-Tenkorang, explained that they decided to sacrifice a day’s earnings of $25,000.00 as their contribution to the relief efforts.

The remaining US$15,000.00 was spent on relief items which included television and radio sets, poly tanks, blankets, sanitary pads, towels, pillowcases, coal pots, cooking utensils, plastic chairs among others.

He said the choice of items was based on a thorough needs assessment that was carried out by the workers.

Mr. Ofosu-Tenkorang, during the presentation, said, “this is close to home because we know colleagues, friends, and business partners who reside in or have strong ties to the Apiate community, due to its proximity to our operations.

“We will remain in close contact with the community, and shall be on hand with additional support, as required.”

The community, which is currently being camped temporarily at a site that was donated by FGR, was grateful to the workers of the company for their personal sacrifices and support.

The Municipal Chief Executive of the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly, Dr Isaac Dasmani who received the items on behalf of the community, recounted the rescue and other support that the mine provided when the incident first happened.

It will be recalled that when the explosion occurred on Thursday, January 20, FGR, Prestea Bogoso mine, was one of the first entities to respond, working alongside the Ghana National Fire Service, the Police, and other state agencies.

The mine deployed its rescue team to the scene, a rescue van for the transportation of the injured, a fire tender to help bring the fire under control, and temporal shelter for those displaced.

The mine was also involved in the construction of an alternate route when a section of the original road was rendered completely unmotorable from the blast.

The alternative access helped immensely to convey the dead and injured to health facilities, while facilitating the resumption of traffic for commuters who were stranded on the Takoradi-Kumasi highway.

FROM Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi