Education: Mahama Not On The Grounds – Adutwum

Deputy Education Minister Dr Yaw Adutwum says former President John Mahama is not realistic with his appraisal of Ghana’s educational sector.

According to him, the promises on the educational front being made by the former president are already being implemented by government.

Mr. Mahama says would make Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) free at every level for Ghanaians, in a live Facebook video yesterday.

Aside the TVET promise, Mr Mahama also said he will increase the amount of money given to tertiary students by government as loans and also pay it as a monthly stipend to students.

Dr Adutwum in a rebuttal during a press briefing Tuesday, however, said Mr. Mahama has lost touch with the reality.

“The president is saying things that are already being done and saying that i’m going to do it when I come. That tells me he is not on the grounds. How can you come and lead the good people of Ghana when you don’t have a team who can even tell you that the things you talking about Mr President is being done already, that concerns me, that seriously concerns me.”

On reviewing the double-track system, he noted “you cannot do free senior high school without double track. So there are two things, either you want to lie to Ghanaians which I don’t think a former President will do, or we don’t know, and that is even more serious. President Mahama doesn’t know education, and he doesn’t have people advising him very well and that concerns me,” he ended.

He however defended Mr Mahama’s decision to provide past questions for school libraries.

–starrfm