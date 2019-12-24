Parliament Approves Anin-Yeboah As Chief Justice

Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah

Parliament has approved the appointment of Kwasi Anin-Yeboah as Chief Justice, less than 24 hours after his vetting by the Appointment’s Committee.

Justice Anin-Yeboah, a well-seasoned lawyer, was nominated by President Akufo-Addo to replace the retired Justice Sophia Abena Boafoa Akuffo.

His vetting was not without controversy as the Minority had threatened to boycott the process, accusing the Chairman of the Appointment’s Committee, Joseph Osei-Owusu, of attempting to rush the exercise.

Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah was asked for his personal views on matters regarding court proceedings and rulings, his achievements and aspirations among others.

He was of the view that new courts were needed across the country instead of a renovation of old courts that are now death traps. He also described as mere exaggerations, assertion by the general public that the judiciary was corrupt.

He further added that he will not consider changing the dress code of lawyers and judges from wigs and gowns since it was the official uniform for the profession.

His approval by Parliament pending a swearing-in, makes him the first male Chief Justice in 12 years.

He succeeds, Justice Sophia Akuffo who occupied the position from 2017 to 2019 and Justice Georgina Theodora Wood who held the position from 2007-2017.

He is however yet to be sworn into office by President Akufo-Addo.

Background on Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah

Justice Anin Yeboah is currently the fourth longest-serving Justice of the Supreme Court.

A graduate of the Ghana School of Law in 1981, he was appointed to the Supreme Court by President John Agyekum Kufuor in June 2008.

Prior to that, he had served as a Justice of the High Court from 2002 to 2003 and a Justice of the Court of Appeal from 2003 to 2008.

Apart from being a Supreme Court Justice, Justice Anin Yeboah is also a part-time lecturer in Civil Procedure and the Ghana Legal System at the Ghana School of Law.

Justice Anin Yeboah’s name is also associated with football. In May 2017, he was appointed the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA).

He also served as the Chairman of the Appeal’s Committee of the Ghana Football Association from 2004 to 2008.

