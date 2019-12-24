Tamasco Alleged Rape Case: NR GES Disciplinary Committee Submits Final Report

Razak Alhassan

The nine member Disciplinary Committee constituted by the Ghana Education Service to further investigate the alleged rapping of a 16-year-old student, has completed its final work and handed over its report to the Director of Education in the Northern region.

The Committee is headed by Alhassan Issah Dokurugu.

The Northern Regional Director of Education, Edward Azure confirmed to DGN Online, that the final report has been submitted to his office.

He indicated that after taking delivery of the final report, it was forwarded to the Director General of Education headquarters for the necessary action to be taken.

” I have sent the report to the AG for the necessary advice and so let’s wait for the response”.

Mr. Azure however, decline to reveal the details of the final report of the disciplinary committee to DGN Online.

“My brother it will be unethical to tell you what is contained in the report and besides we have processes within GES so I can’t tell you more, “he said

The family of the victim have expressed their satisfaction about the process and hoping that justice will be served in the case.

Meanwhile , the sports teacher of the Tamale Senior High School, Razak Alhassan aka Starboy, was found guilty of sexual misconduct contained in a report issued by a Disciplinary Committee of the Tamale Senior High School investigating the alleged rape case.

The report signed by Rev. Edward Azeka, Headmaster of the school, said ” it is clear that Mr. Allhassan has breached GES rules by having an affair with a student”.

The family of the victim, authorities of Tamasco, and the suspect were all invited to a hearing by the GES disciplinary committee.

All parties were present but the suspect failed to show up at the committee’s sitting.

Razak Alhassan is on the run after allegedly rapping a 16-year-old student of the school.

The suspect is said to have lured the girl into his friend’s apartment in Sagnarigu, where he forcibly had sex with her.

DGN Online learnt that the suspect gave the girl GH¢20 after raping her.

A medical report suggested that the girl’s hymen was broken.

The medical report further stated that the victim was menstruating when the suspect forcibly had sexual intercourse with her.

After DGN Online broke the story, residents of Tamale called for the immediate arrest of the suspect with others launching a manhunt for him.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale