Education Minister Opens GETFund Kumasi Office

Education Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, aka Napo, has given thumbs up to the leadership of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) for being proactive.

He particularly commended the GETFund, led by its administrator, Richard Ampofo Boadu, for implementing several innovative ways to take GETFund to newer heights within a short period of time.

The minister was delivering his address during the official inauguration ceremony of the GETFund Mid-Ghana office in Kumasi. GETFund has also planned in advance to open a similar zonal office in Tamale soon.

Napo said GETFund had over the past few years embarked on a robust infrastructural drive in the various senior high schools (SHSs) and also improved in their projects monitoring and evaluation activities.

He said the decision by GETFund to open zonal offices across the country to improve its monitoring and evaluation activities of GETFund-sponsored projects needs to be applauded, adding, “I wish to pay tribute to the management and Board of Trustees for their hard work over the years in ensuring that GETFund remains an effective and efficient agency of state committed to its mandate per its enabling Act.”

He said “I am confident that these zonal offices shall serve as a tool to further drive the standards to which GETFund aspires, especially in the monitoring and evaluation sphere in project management.” “Today GETFund is in a much better position than it was in 2016,” he added, urging GETFund to continue playing its role to boost the educational sector.

GETFund Administrator Richard Boadu said the opening of the GETFund zonal office in Kumasi and another one in Tamale early next year shows that GETFund is determined to deliver.

“This new office is the start of another positive journey of GETFund,” he said, stressing that GETFund is committed to ensuring value for money for GETFund-sponsored projects in schools.

Prof. Dominic Fobih, the Chairman of GETFund Board of Trustees, on his part, said ensuring value for money for school projects, sponsored by the GETFund, remains a key function of GETFund.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi