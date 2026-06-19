Educationist Laments Indiscipline In Schools

Joseph Yendube Mahama

An educationist, Joseph Yendube Mahama, has lamented over the purported increasing incidence of indiscipline in some Senior High Schools in Ghana.

He said the situation has generated considerable public debate regarding it causes and appropriate interventions.

Mr. Mahama explained that discipline is the process of guiding individuals to develop self-control, be responsible, and respect accepted rules and norms.

He mentioned that while some stakeholders attribute the growing trend of indiscipline in schools to the prohibition of corporal punishment, others argue that changing teacher-student relationships, inadequate counseling services, and weakened moral guidance contribute significantly to the problem.

In an interview, the educationist and human rights activist argued however, that discipline founded on fear and coercion may produce temporary compliance but rarely fosters internalised values and self-regulation.

He contended that sustainable discipline is achieved through structured interventions that promote understanding, responsibility, empathy, and positive behavioural development.

Mr. Mahama said the issue of discipline has long occupied a central place in educational discourse.

He noted that schools are expected not only to provide academic knowledge but also to shape the character and behaviour of students.

“In recent years, however, Ghana has witnessed increasing reports of student misconduct, violent confrontations among students, destruction of school property, and conflicts between students and teachers in Senior High Schools (SHSs).

“These incidents have generated public concern and sparked debates about the effectiveness of current disciplinary measures,” he noted.

Mr. Mahama told DAILY GUIDE that a common argument advanced by some stakeholders is that the prohibition of corporal punishment in schools has contributed to the rise in indiscipline.

He explained that corporal punishment is the use of physical force intended to cause pain as a means of correcting undesirable behaviour.

He said others also contend that the causes of indiscipline in schools are more complex and include changing social values, inadequate parental supervision, peer influence and weak counseling systems.

According to the educationist, there is a need to examine whether corporal punishment is an effective means of promoting discipline.

“Historically, it has been widely used in schools across many societies. Proponents argue that it produces immediate compliance and deters misconduct,” he added.

He, however, noted that numerous studies suggest that corporal punishment may lead to fear, resentment, aggression, low self-esteem, and damaged teacher-student relationships.

He also stressed that the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child emphasises the dignity of every child and the need for discipline to be administered in a manner consistent with human dignity.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi