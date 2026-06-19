Telecel Engages Deaf Graduands On Digital Career Pathways

Telecel’s SuperCare team interacts with graduating students of Mampong Senior High Technical School for the Deaf on inclusive digital opportunities

Telecel Ghana has engaged final year students of the Mampong Akuapem Senior High Technical School for the Deaf in the Eastern Region, encouraging them to embrace technology and pursue career opportunities in the field to participate equally in Ghana’s growing digital economy.

The interaction, which formed part of the telecommunication operator’s inclusive customer support initiative for people with special needs, known as SuperCare, brought together about 160 final year students, who were enlightened about digital career pathways and tailored connectivity packages for the Deaf community.

Welcoming the SuperCare team, headmistress of the school, Madam Philomena Kakra Buckman commended Telecel Ghana for its longstanding partnership with the school and its consistent support for workplace inclusion and career development for Deaf people.

“We appreciate Telecel Ghana for continuing to stand with our school and students. Opportunities like these expose our young learners to possibilities beyond the classroom and remind them that their disability should never limit their ambitions,” Madam Buckman said.

Speaking at the session, Rita Adiase, Experience Centre and Customer Operations Manager at Telecel Ghana, introduced students to the Telecel SuperCare initiative, specifically highlighting the available customer support channels, internship opportunities, national service placements and potential full-time career pathways within the company.

“Technology has opened doors that were once inaccessible to many people with disabilities. We want you all to know that you belong to the digital future, and that Telecel Ghana is creating an enabling ecosystem where you can learn, grow and build careers with confidence and a sense of belonging,” she said.

She also encouraged students to take advantage of relevant digital tools and the highly affordable connectivity packages by the telco to continue learning and exploring opportunities after graduation.

The engagement included the distribution of free SuperCare service SIM cards and branded souvenirs for the students.

Speaking on behalf of the graduating class, the student representative expressed their collective gratitude for the visit and said the interaction had strengthened students’ confidence about their future.

“This session has shown us that there are opportunities available for us and that we can also work in technology and other professional fields. It has encouraged us to believe in ourselves and our future,” she said using sign language.

The visit is part of Telecel Ghana’s tireless efforts to promote inclusion for the Deaf community and persons with disabilities. Through its SuperCare initiative, the telco has been building partnerships with tertiary institutions where sign language is taught, helping to introduce students to careers and create pathways for talent recruitment into the telecommunications industry.

The Telecel Play App includes accessibility features that enable persons with disabilities to access digital content and services through an intuitive smartphone experience. For customers without smartphones, the SuperCare quick code (*494#) provides an accessible alternative for support and service access.

During the 2025 International Week of the Deaf in Saltpond, Telecel Ghana advocated for the mainstreaming of sign language in schools and public service delivery, highlighting its importance in improving access to healthcare, education and employment for Deaf persons.

Through the Telecel Ghana Foundation, Deaf students participate annually in STEM and digital skills training during the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, where they are introduced to emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence. These initiatives reflect Telecel’s broader commitment to embedding accessibility and inclusion into its digital transformation agenda.

According to Ghana’s 2021 Population and Housing Census, more than 211,000 Ghanaians are Deaf or hard of hearing, while over 470,000 people live with varying degrees of hearing loss.

A Daily Guide Report