Ga East Assembly Grades Hospital Road Ahead Of Full Reconstruction

The MP and officials at the site and The road grading going on

The Ga East Municipal Assembly has carried out emergency grading on the road leading to the Ga East Municipal Hospital, easing access for patients, health workers, and residents after years of complaints.

The workers were seen using the Assembly’s grader and other equipment following mounting concerns over the road’s poor condition. Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Edmund Agboh, said the move is a temporary fix while the municipality awaits a contractor to begin permanent reconstruction.

“This was on the direct instruction of Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP), Faustina Elikplim Akurugu, who has pushed hard for road rehabilitation in the constituency,” Agboh explained during the exercise.

“Access to healthcare should never be blocked by bad roads. That’s why we acted now,” he added. Mr. Agboh stressed that poor road conditions had been disrupting emergency services and patient movement, making the intervention urgent.

He reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to upgrading infrastructure and working with stakeholders to solve community challenges. Ga East District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) Coordinator, Seth Agboyie, said deploying machinery shows government’s intent to tackle accessibility quickly at the local level.

“The hospital serves thousands. We had to respond fast,” he noted. The grading is expected to improve traffic flow, especially during the rainy season.

The action follows MP Akurugu’s recent Mother’s Day visit to the hospital, where doctors and nurses flagged the deteriorating road as a major barrier to care. She later issued a public appeal, captured in a viral video, demanding urgent repairs and stressing that residents deserve safe access to healthcare.

Locals welcomed the move. Many said the stretch had been in disrepair for years, damaging vehicles and making hospital trips uncomfortable for patients.

They thanked the MP, MCE, and Assembly, but urged authorities to ensure that full reconstruction starts soon.

The Assembly says the grading is part of wider efforts to boost road access and service delivery across the municipality.

Permanent works are expected once the contractor mobilises to site.

A Daily Guide Report