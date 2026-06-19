Samreboi Submerged After Downpour

The entire Samreboi township in the Wassa Amenfi District of the Western Region, has been submerged.

The vibrant, resource-rich town famous for being a powerhouse of timber production got submerged after about two days of heavy rainfall in the area.

According to information gathered, the heavy rains caused the Tano and Samre Rivers in the area to burst their banks, and submerged houses, roads, shops and schools among others.

The floodwater has also submerged chop bars, cocoa farms, filling stations and car washing bays.

Drivers of commercial vehicles are having hectic time transporting passengers to and from the communities.

Some of the affected residents have become stranded, as the floods submerged their rooms and destroyed properties and food items.

DAILY GUIDE learnt that the affected residents who could have sought refuge in churches and schools in the area cannot do so because all those areas have been affected.

Most of them had to leave the area to lodge with their relatives and friends in nearby towns.

Some residents blamed the situation on the intensity of illegal mining activities, also called galamsey, in the area currently.

Some also attributed the problem to dumping of refuse and construction of buildings on waterways, while others indicated that the river normally bursts its bank after a downpour.

The victims are calling on government to come to their aid and supply them with clean water and food, as well as medical assistance.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi