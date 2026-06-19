Kofi Kinaata’s ‘Black Stars’ Anthem Takes Over Streets

Photograph captured from Kofi Kinaata’s official video

Highlife star Kofi Kinaata has done it again, proving why he’s won Songwriter of the Year five times in a row. His latest track, ‘Black Stars,’ has become the unofficial anthem for Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign and is dominating streets and social media.

Released before Ghana’s match against Panama, the WillisBeatz-produced song has emerged as the most-used Black Stars track online. From TikTok to Facebook, X to Instagram, the patriotic, upbeat anthem is everywhere as Ghanaians rally behind the team. Fans say the song has “hijacked the system.”

Content creator Ayam Bornbless posted a video of fans jamming to the song on X and wrote: “Kofi Kinaata has hijacked the system with his Black Stars song oo. Every corner you pass, the song is blasting loud. As for ‘Arrested,’ ein own deɛ borla paa. Tweaa!”

Others joined the praise. Sweet Israel called it “the official jam for the Ghana Black Stars,” adding: “Fayaa fayaa Panama, Fayaa fayaa England, faya fayaaa Croatia.”

90 Degrees wrote: “This Kofi Kinaata song enter paa o. It’s bashing in town ruff. It has buried any other Black Stars song. No promo, no by-force hype.”

Minister of Justice also noted: “Kofi Kinaata didn’t struggle to compose this Ghana Black Stars song. You feel it within your soul. He didn’t do it because others are doing so.”

Kwame Jr. tipped it for awards: “Next year TGMA: Popular Song of the Year – Black Stars by Kofi Kinaata. Songwriter of the Year – Kofi Kinaata. A timeless masterpiece.”

Moses Arch summed up the mood: “I told myself I wasn’t supporting the Black Stars again. Then Kofi Kinaata released that song. Now I’m saying things like ‘the team is rebuilding’ and ‘we just need patience.’ That song should come with a warning label: May cause sudden return of football hope.”

Kinaata released ‘Black Stars’ to inspire national support for Ghana’s 2026 World Cup qualification campaign. Designed to unite Ghanaians and celebrate the team’s resilience, the track is doing exactly that — one speaker, one street, and one post at a time.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke