Otumfuo Urges Diaspora To Preserve Ghanaian Culture

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, made a majestic arrival at Sankofa Square in Toronto for a colourful durbar, using the moment to stress culture and identity as the foundation of Ghana’s global partnerships.

In his opening address to the Ghanaian diaspora community in Toronto, the Asantehene called on them not to forget their roots. “Do not lose your identity. Teach your children our language, customs, and values,” he said.

His Majesty noted that Ghanaians abroad are the country’s greatest ambassadors. “You carry the resilience, the intellect, and the warm hospitality of our homeland in your daily lives. Do not lose your identity. Teach your children our language, customs, and our values,” he told the gathering.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said that while his business engagements focused on trade, green energy, and institutional partnerships, the durbar was designed to showcase the cultural infrastructure that underpins those deals.

“Ghana is open for business, open for tourism, and open for collaboration. I invite our Canadian friends to experience Ghana through the food, the music, the textiles, and the arts displayed in this village. To our diaspora community in Toronto and across Canada, this village is a home away from home — a place to come together, to cheer, and to remember who you are.”

He expressed gratitude to the government and people of Canada for the hospitality that allows Ghanaians to thrive while retaining their identity.

“The peaceful and welcoming environment you provide allows our people to thrive, build, innovate, and contribute meaningfully to Canadian society while proudly retaining their Ghanaian identity,” he added.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke