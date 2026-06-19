Ivory Coast’s Wahi Denied Entry To Canada Ahead Of Germany Clash

Elye Wahi

Ivory Coast forward Elye Wahi has been denied entry into Canada ahead of his country’s FIFA World Cup Group G match against Germany on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Nice striker is reportedly under investigation in France over allegations linked to spot-fixing in Ligue 1. Wahi was arrested last month and questioned by authorities before being released, with investigations continuing.

French football authorities confirmed they were alerted to an unusually high volume of bets placed on Wahi receiving a yellow card during Nice’s league match against Metz in May.

The booking resulted in a suspension for the first leg of Nice’s relegation play-off against Saint-Etienne.

In a statement, the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) said it had not received any official notification of judicial or administrative proceedings involving the player.

However, it confirmed that Wahi had been unable to secure the necessary authorization to enter Canada.

“The FIF extends all its support to the player and reaffirms its confidence in him,” the federation said, describing Wahi as an important member of the national team.

Wahi featured in Ivory Coast’s opening World Cup victory over Ecuador but will now remain in the United States while the team travels to Toronto for the Germany fixture. He is expected to rejoin the squad after their return.

The Marseille prosecutor’s office said the investigation concerns allegations of organized fraud, sports corruption, handling proceeds of crime and money laundering. No charges have been announced, and authorities say inquiries remain ongoing.

Wahi becomes the second player at the 2026 World Cup to be denied entry into Canada, following Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, whose visa application was rejected because of ongoing criminal proceedings in the United Kingdom.