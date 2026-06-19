Semenyo Named MVP As Ghana Edge Panama In World Cup Opener

Antoine Semenyo

Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo was named Most Valuable Player after inspiring Ghana to a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama in their opening Group L match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday at BMO Field.

The dynamic winger delivered an energetic and influential performance, tormenting Panama’s defence with his pace, movement and attacking intent throughout the contest.

Semenyo was at the heart of Ghana’s most dangerous attacks and played a crucial role in the dramatic winning goal deep into stoppage time.

With the match seemingly headed for a draw, Semenyo’s intelligent movement helped stretch the Panama backline, creating space for Brandon Thomas-Asante to set up Caleb Yirenkyi, who fired home the decisive goal in the 95th minute.

Starting in Carlos Queiroz’s lineup alongside four World Cup debutants, Semenyo combined his attacking threat with defensive discipline, frequently tracking back to support Marvin Senaya while driving Ghana forward whenever opportunities arose.

Speaking after receiving the MVP award, the forward expressed his delight at helping Ghana make a winning start to the tournament.

“I’m just happy we got the three points. It’s a dream to play at the World Cup and to help the team win the first game means everything,” he said.

Semenyo’s display stood out in a composed and disciplined Ghana performance that secured a valuable clean sheet and three points.

The victory gives the Black Stars early momentum ahead of crucial group-stage clashes against England and Croatia.

The tournament marks Semenyo’s second FIFA World Cup appearance, having made his debut for Ghana at the 2022 edition.

BY Wletsu Ransford