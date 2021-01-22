Effia-Nkwanta Honours Retirees

Some of the retirees in a group photograph with some staff of the hospital

The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Director of Health Services, Dr. Kofi Sutherland, has supervised a ceremony to honour about 30 staff of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi in the Western Region, who retired last year.

They were rewarded with prizes which ranged from refrigerators, television sets and washing machines and also given citations.

The Metro Director bemoaned the increasing cases of the ‘second wave’ of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and encouraged the public to strictly abide by the safety protocols.

“The public ought to know that COVID-19 was still here with us and we must be very careful and adhere to the protocols. Some countries are recording new variants of the virus which is more deadly than the first,” he advised.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that the regional hospital in Sekondi had started testing for COVID-19 and according to sources, over the past week the hospital’s laboratory alone recorded close to 30 new cases.

The Metropolitan Director of Health Services said “the country was doing very well until somewhere in December 2020 when the cases started going up again,” adding, “We are afraid that the situation could be worse if we don’t observe the protocols.”

The Medical Director of the Effia-Nkwanta Hospital, Dr. Joseph Kojo Tambil, praised the retiring staff and said the hospital appreciated their contributions to it and the wellbeing of society.

He said the hospital was confronted with the challenge of unidentified dead bodies deposited at the hospital’s morgue as well as the incidence of some patients absconding with hospital bills after treatment.

In a related development, the hospital launched its official website.

The public relations officer, Christian Baidoo, explained some of the key features on the website and said it would benefit both staff and clients.

He said the website showed a wide range of services rendered at the hospital and offered opportunity for clients to book appointments.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi