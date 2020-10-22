Effiduase Honours MATS Commandant

Major General William Omane Agyekum

THE CHIEF of Effiduase in the New Juaben Traditional Area have honoured Major General William Omane Agyekum, the immediate past Commandant of the Military Academy Training Schools (MATS) of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The Nifahene of New Juaben Traditional Area in the Eastern Region, Okoawia Dwomo Baabu II, who supervised the event, touted the leadership qualities and exemplary efforts of the retired army officer.

The chief said as part of Akwasidae, it was essential for Effiduaseman to honour one of their own who fought so hard to be at the top hierarchy of the militaryand lauded his ‘critical and visible’ roles in the development of community.

He entreated the youth to follow the path of the Major General and make use of their time for them to be responsible and well-meaningful adults in future.

The Major General who presented a copy of his book tilted ‘Fundamental of Leadership’ told DAILY GUIDE later that he wants to encourage the youth to take up leadership roles, saying, “Some of us struggled before getting to the pinnacle of education. It wasn’t easy but for now, there’s Free SHS and I think it’s the best.”

Major General Agyekum advised students to concentrate on their books and resist peer pressure in order to stay focused.

Later, schools in the area, including Oyoko Methodist SHS, Ghana SHS, Koforidua Sec Tech, Pope John SHS SDA SHS, Effiduase Roman, Methodist and Presby JHS were given free copies of the leadership book for their libraries.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua