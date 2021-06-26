Efia Odo Out of Police Custody

Social media sensation, Efia Odo, has been freed.
She was arrested alongside 14 other campaigners of #FixTheCountry campaign at the Accra High Court on Friday, June 25, 2021.
Announcing her freedom in a tweet sighted by DGN Online, Efia Odo noted that “little bruises on the way to fix the country.”
Little bruises on the way to fix the country pic.twitter.com/ofLHmrIK33
Ms. Odo is one of the Conveners of #FixTheCountry.
Campaigners of #FixTheCountry have been calling on the President Nana Akufo-Addo’s regime to fix the economic mess it has created in the country.
Efia Odo and the 14 others , according to a member of the #FixTheCountry campaigners’ legal team, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, were arrested while waiting for the Court’s verdict on the planned protest action.
By Melvin Tarlue