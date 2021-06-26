George Floyd’s Killer Jailed for 22 years

The white police officer who gruesomely murdered a black man in the US has been sentenced to 22.6 years in prison.

Derrick Michael Chauvin was sentenced on Friday, June 25, 2021 for killing George Floyd.

The judge Peter Cahill in his ruling, indicated that the prison term of 22 years and six months reflects the “particular cruelty” of the murder.

Prosecutors had asked for a minimum 30-year sentence.

Chauvin’s lawyers had sought no additional jail time.

Chauvin was found guilty in April of murder and manslaughter.

George Floyd was killed on Monday May 25, 2020 by a former white police officer, Derek Michael Chauvin, in Minneapolis.

Floyd was buried on June 9, 2020 in his hometown of Houston.

By Melvin Tarlue