EFL Condemns NDC Youth Organizer’s ‘Irresponsible Utterances,’ NPP Youth Violence

The Economic Fighters League (EFL) has condemned what it termed as irresponsible utterances made by the Natiknal Democratic Congress (NDC) National Youth Organizer, George Opare Addo.

EFL has also condemned violence by the youth of the NPP.

Head of Communications Command, EFL, Bilkis Nuhu Kokroko, in a statement, said the utterances by Mr Opare Addo “are careless, inciteful words and do not serve the People, but rather his own political goals, and those of his party.”

“We equally condemn all acts of violence perpetrated by the ruling NPP,” the statement said.

“The Youth should remember how the governing New Patriotic Party supervised violence in the Ayawaso West Wuougon by-election,” it added.

The statement claimed that “both the NDC and the NPP have proven time and time again that you do not matter so long as they end up holding YOUR power. The Youth must always choose nationalism over political hooliganism.”

“We also note that the NDC, like the NPP, have chosen to use the clenched fist in their communications, a symbol we use in our logo out of respect to its symbolism of resistance, unity, and defiance.”

‘Both the NDC and the NPP are the foundations that underpin a system that oppresses the People of Ghana and as such we find it laughable that they are attempting to portray themselves as ‘for the People’. Their divisive, exploitative tactics have long shown this not to be true,” it added.

‘The EFL wishes to remind both the NDC and the NPP that the message for Economic Freedom does not lie in symbols, but in a people who believe that the future of Economic Freedom is possible for all of us in our life time,” it added.

“Toying with symbols that represent freedom while upholding systems of oppression is an attempt to confuse the People and must stop. The awakening is happening, and only the TRUTH will stand, regardless of whether you represent yourself with an elephant, an umbrella, or a fist.”

“The EFL encourages young people to stay away from any form of violence on behalf of any political party. It does not serve you. Do not allow yourself to be used as a tool in the hands of the people who have used your taxes to give their children better lives while your health care system and education continue to remain in shambles.”

“If you must Fight, use your pen, use your mind, use your considered Action to demand for better economic systems.”

By Melvin Tarlue