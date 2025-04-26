Efua Ghartey, President of Ghana Bar Association given Standing Ovation by Lawyers

At the La Beach Hotel, Accra, members of the Ghana Bar Association attending the Mid Year Conference on April 26th 2025, have given the President of the Association, Mrs Efua Ghartey a standing ovation. This was after she delivered her speech which touched on members of the Ghana Bar Association, matters affecting the Nation and matters affecting the Judiciary. On matters affecting the Bar and stressed the need for lawyers who were nominated to serve on statutory bodies to serve with integrity. Mrs Ghartey also touched on the vexed question of galamsay and called for increased action to stop the menace.

Touching on matters affecting the judiciary, Efua Ghartey lamented the lack of clear rules guiding impeachment of judges. She stated that in the case of Adjei Twum v AG, the Supreme Court had noted this lack of clarity in the rules relating to removal

petitions affecting judges. She also noted that the constitutional provision that said the proceedings should be held in camera sought to, among other things, protection the judge against who the petition had been brought. Madam President queried whether it would not be better if the Chief Justice waived her right to the in camera proceedings. Her speech was well recieved and she received a standing ovation.