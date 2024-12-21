Efya, KiDi, Joe Mettle Thrill MTN Carols Night Patrons

Sensational Ghanaian Afrobeat artist, Efya, stole the spotlight at the recently held MTN Ghana‘s Nine Lessons and Carols event.

Held last night at the Accra International Conference Centre, the event attracted hundreds of patrons who joyfully sang along to Efya’s seasonal hits, much to her delight.

Other notable performers included gospel star Joe Mettle, Perez Musik, and Kwam Pa, who captivated the audience with their melodious tunes.

Addressing dignitaries at the annual event, MTN Ghana CEO, Stephen Blewett, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the loyal and committed customers of the MTN Ghana brand.

“As we come together as a family this holiday season, let us take a moment to reflect, give thanks, and embrace the spirit of the season. I want to express my sincere appreciation for your loyalty and commitment to our brand,” he stated.

Mr. Blewett emphasised that the Christmas season is a time for reflection and appreciation.

He acknowledged that the past year has been filled with achievements, growth, and challenges, but through it all, MTN has remained steadfast in its commitment to fostering strong partnerships.

“We could not have achieved these successes without the support of our customers, staff, stakeholders, and partners. Thank you for your invaluable contributions to our business. MTN Ghana deeply appreciates the trust you have placed in us as your mobile service provider,” he added.

He also stated “It has been a pleasure serving you throughout 2024, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration in the years to come.

As you enjoy the joys of the season with your loved ones, remember that MTN will be there to support you with our products, services, and exceptional customer care.”

By Prince Fiifi Yorke