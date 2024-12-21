KGL Foundation Pledges To Give Accra Psychiatric Hospital A Facelift

KGL Foundation, a non-profit organisation created as the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of the KGL Group which seeks to innovate the current system of philanthropy has pledged to give a facelift to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

This facelift seeks to provide a safer, more comfortable, and therapeutic environment for patients, leading to better treatment outcomes.

Speaking at a brief donation ceremony at the hospital, Nii Ankonu Annorbah-Sarpei, Programmes Manager KGL Foundation emphasised the urgent need for support at the facility, stating, “Over the years, we have recognised that this facility requires substantial support.”

He noted that the foundation’s efforts will extend beyond the donation of essential items, which include tissues, bags of beans, rice, maize, and oil as it intends to invest half a million into the project.

“The KGL Foundation is committed to renovating several units within the hospital to create a more conducive environment for mental health care. A key component of this initiative is the installation of solar panels across various wards, aimed at enhancing energy efficiency and sustainability,” he announced.

Mr. Nii Ankonu further stated that the foundation plans to establish a dedicated space that will position the facility as a leading mental health center in Ghana.

He expressed optimism about the collaboration with hospital staff and stakeholders, stating, “We look forward to working together to enhance this space and change the perception of mental health care in our country.”

He also emphasised that modernising the hospital’s facilities will help reduce the stigma associated with mental illness, encouraging more people to seek help.

Director of Accra Psychiatric Hospital, Kwadwo Marfo Obeng, on his part said this initiative marks a significant step towards improving mental health services and raising awareness about the importance of mental health care in Ghana.

Mr. Kwadwo Marfo Obeng, applauded the foundation for procuring the Electroencephalogram (EEG) for the hospital emphasising that the integration of electroencephalogram (EEG) technology with Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) machines is a groundbreaking advancement in treating severe mental health conditions.

This innovative approach according to him is particularly beneficial for vulnerable groups, including pregnant women and new fathers grappling with postpartum depression or psychosis, who often face challenges in caring for their children.

“ Traditionally, patients requiring treatment may have to wait up to a month for medication to stabilize their condition before they can safely breastfeed or care for their infants. But now the ECT can significantly reduce this waiting period to just one week, enabling families to reunite and heal more swiftly,” he said.

Mr. Kwadwo Marfo Obeng reiterated that the introduction of new equipment will allow patients to undergo the procedure while under anesthesia, with their brain activity monitored through EEG technology. “We are incredibly grateful for this support,” he stated.

Speaking on the Mental Health Index (MHI), an initiative of the KGL Foundation, developed to address, raise awareness, demystify myths, and act as a repository of knowledge on mental health issues in Ghana.

Mr. Kwadwo Marfo Obeng implored the foundation to develop the index into a mobile app, noting that this will cater to younger generations who prefer app-based access over traditional websites.

