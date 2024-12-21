MEMTs Urged To Leverage Technology To Save Lives

Photograph of MEMT simulation exercise

The 69 trained Military Emergency Medical Technicians (MEMTs) made up of 43 soldiers, 20 Defence Civilian Staff, and six civilians have been urged to leverage the abundance of technological devices at their disposal to improve their practice in saving lives.

This advice was given by Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Issah Adam Yakubu at the passing out ceremony of Batch 4 who had completed a one-year training programme in pre-hospital emergency care at the Quarter Master Yard of the 37 Military Hospital.

He stated that technology has given rise to novel treatments, which can help control some emergency cases with a focus on innovative approaches.

“ I commend you on your excellent turnout and outstanding simulation exercise which was well-executed, indicating your preparedness to deliver. As you embark on this journey, continue to learn and leverage technology to excel. Remember that re-certification and advanced training lie ahead,” he indicated.

He said the collaboration between the leadership of the National Ambulance Service (NAS) and the Ghana Armed Forces exemplifies civil-military cooperation and has been exemplary.

“ Today, we celebrate the graduation of 69 Military Emergency Medical Technicians (MEMTs), adding to the 215 trained in previous batches. This programme addresses the critical gap in pre-hospital care, ensuring that casualties receive expert handling and transportation, ultimately improving recovery outcomes, reducing mortality rates, and lowering treatment costs,” he added.

Rear Admiral Issah Yakubu said the Ghana Armed Forces Medical Service has played vital roles in national emergencies, including the May 9th Accra Sports Stadium disaster, the June 3rd fire and flood disaster, the Achimota MELCOM building collapse, as well as the La Trade Fair and Atomic Junction gas explosions, and rescue efforts during road traffic accidents, to name a few.

“These accomplishments underscore the GAF’s critical role in national development. Despite various challenges, the GAFMS continues to demonstrate excellence, making the 37 Military Hospital a cornerstone of emergency response.

Our vision is to deploy MEMTs nationwide as first responders, working seamlessly with NAS to provide timely and quality care,” he added.

Rear Admiral Issah Yakubu also expressed the need for effective and efficient emergency care saying, “Each of you, as new EMTs, plays a pivotal role in this endeavor. Your actions can save lives, relieve suffering, and restore hope to those in need.”

CEO of the National Ambulance Service (NAS) Prof. Ahmed Nuhu Zakariah, said the collaboration between the two services is a strategic one blending military discipline with specialized medical training.

“We are creating a cadre of professionals who are equipped to respond to emergencies with precision and urgency. This partnership reflects our nation’s preparedness to tackle emergencies of all kinds, from natural disasters to battlefield injuries,” he added.

Prof Zakariah said the training programme, since its inception and the opening of the first batch in 2013 to the fourth batch of trainees who passed out yesterday, had produced a total of 285 MEMTs.

The graduating class has undergone 12 months of intensive training covering essential topics such as anatomy and physiology, management of various medical emergencies, mass casualty incidents, basic life support, psychology, patient assessment (both medical and trauma), customer care, and medico-legal issues.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke