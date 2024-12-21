King Mohammed VI Receives Mauritanian President In Casablanca

Mohamed Ould and King Mohammed VI

King Mohammed VI received Mauritania’s President, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, on Friday December 20, 2024 at the Royal Palace in Casablanca.

The Royal Cabinet said in a press release that the meeting reflects “the strong relations of trust and cooperation between the two countries and the sincere brotherly ties uniting the two fraternal peoples.”

During their talks, the two leaders expressed satisfaction with the positive development of the Morocco-Mauritania partnership across various sectors.

They also reiterated their keenness to promote strategic projects to connect the two neighboring countries, as well as to coordinate their contributions within the framework of the Royal Initiatives in Africa, notably the Afro-Atlantic gas pipeline and the Initiative to promote access of Sahel countries to the Atlantic Ocean.

Upon his arrival at the Royal Palace, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani reviewed a detachment of the Royal Guard who made the honors before being invited to the traditional ceremony of milk and date offering.