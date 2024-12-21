Kevin Taylor Exposed Over False Accusations Against President Akufo-Addo

Kevin Taylor

A recent allegation by NDC social media activist, Kevin Taylor has been debunked as a tissue of lies, with evidence revealing that President Nana Akufo-Addo does not own any property in the United Kingdom.

NDC’s Kelvin Taylor’s video, which claimed the President owned 15 properties in the UK, has been thoroughly discredited by facts and public documents.

According to Taylor, President Akufo-Addo allegedly owned a property at 75 Nottingham Terrace, London, which was sold in 2020 for £3,350,000.00.

However, public documents from the UK’s Land Registry reveal that the property was actually owned by Stratton Enterprise Holding Limited, with no connection to the President.

In a desperate attempt to support his claims, Taylor projected a cropped property search document onto the screen, which contained the names of Edward Akufo-Addo and Irene Akufo-Addo.

However, this document referred to a different property, 32 Nottingham Terrace, which was acquired by Edward and Irene Akufo-Addo in 2005 for £350,000.00.

Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency, has described Taylor’s allegations as “completely false and baseless.”

Arhin stated, “President Akufo-Addo does not own any property in London or any part of the UK.”

He added, “A simple check on the ownership of the said properties in question will confirm that they do not, and have never, belonged to the President.”

Eugene Arhin also denied claims that President Akufo-Addo owned Stratton Enterprise Holding Limited, stating, “I can categorically tell you that President Akufo-Addo does not know of it, let alone own a company by the name Stratton Enterprise Holdings.”

He described the accusations as “baseless and malicious.”

The Presidency has expressed disappointment at the deliberate lies being manufactured against the President as he prepares to leave office.

Eugene Arhin noted, “President Akufo-Addo is a man who has dedicated his life to serving the people of Ghana with honesty and integrity.”

He added, “It is unfortunate that such baseless accusations are being used to create unnecessary distractions at a time when our collective efforts should be focused on building a prosperous, progressive Ghana.”

-BY Daniel Bampoe