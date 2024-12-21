Patrick Boakye Yiadom Is Declared Obuasi East MP-Elect

In a dramatic turn of events, the Electoral Commission (EC) has declared incumbent MP Patrick Boakye Yiadom of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the winner of the Obuasi East parliamentary seat.

This declaration comes after the National Democratic Congress members disputed the collation and forced the EC Returning Officer to declare their candidate as the winner.

However, after the recollation process, which was held at the Electoral Commission headquarters in Accra, the Incumbent MP was officially declared as the winner.

The initial collation process on December 8 was marred by disputes and allegations of irregularities.

According to Frederick Mensah, the Returning Officer for Obuasi East, the initial results were declined and erased due to the challenges encountered during the collation process.

The Incumbent MP, Patrick Boakye Yiadom, was declared the winner with 18,558 votes, narrowly beating his closest rival, Samuel Aboagye of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who garnered 18,539 votes.

The Obuasi East Constituency has been a hotspot of electoral controversy, with tensions running high between supporters of the NPP and NDC.

BY Daniel Bampoe