NPP Wins Tema Central Seat In Tight Contest

In a closely contested parliamentary election, Charles Forson of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has emerged victorious in the Tema Central constituency.

Forson secured 18,870 votes, narrowly edging out his closest rival, Ebi Bright of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who garnered 18,815 votes.

The election, which took place on December 7, 2024, saw a total of 38,038 votes cast, with 144 ballots being rejected.

The results were announced by Francis Chu, the Deputy Returning Officer for Tema Central, who declared Forson the winner.

The constituency has a history of being closely contested, with the NPP and NDC often competing fiercely for votes.

In the 2020 parliamentary election, the NPP’s Yves Hanson-Nortey won the seat, but this time around, the party chose Charles Forson as its candidate after he won the NPP’s parliamentary primary.

