EC Declares Annoh-Dompreh MP-Elect For Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency

In a dramatic turn of events, the Electoral Commission (EC) has declared Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, as the winner of the constituency’s parliamentary seat.

This declaration comes after a contentious initial collation process, which was marred by disputes and allegations of irregularities.

According to the official results, Annoh-Dompreh garnered 29,640 votes, while his closest rival, Amenorpe Philbert Fummey of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), secured 29,433 votes.

The results also showed that Golo Kofi and Mustafa Rashid obtained 61 and 80 votes, respectively.

The declaration was made by the Returning Officer for Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency, who announced the results after the final collation.

The officer stated that the total valid votes cast were 59,306, with 473 votes being rejected.

It’s worth noting that the NDC’s Amenorpe Philbert Fummey had earlier sued the EC, seeking a fresh election in the constituency.

However, the EC’s declaration suggests that the commission has upheld the results of the initial election.

