Preacher Jailed 5 Years For Vandalizing MPs’ Vehicles At Parliament House

In a shocking display of destructive behavior, 33-year-old self styled preacher Christopher Kofi Okyere Sorkpa has been sentenced to five years in prison for causing unlawful damage to vehicles belonging to Members of Parliament.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at the premises of Parliament House, where Sorkpa and his accomplice, Wisdom Ahli, sneaked into the car park and vandalized several vehicles.

According to the prosecution, Superintendent Yirenkyi, Sorkpa used an earth chisel concealed in a handbag to damage the windshields of five vehicles, including two Toyota V8 SUVs, two Toyota Camry sedans, and one Rav 4 SUV.

The vehicles belonged to MPs Kwaku Okyere Agyekum, Eugene Boakye Antwi, Jessica Mensah, Sena Atsu, and Gifty Gbah.

Sorkpa pleaded guilty to all six counts, including conspiracy and causing unlawful damage.

He was sentenced to three years imprisonment with hard labor for conspiracy and five years imprisonment each for the five counts of causing unlawful damage.

However, the court ruled that the sentences would run concurrently, resulting in an effective prison term of five years.

Meanwhile, Wisdom Ahli, Sorkpa’s accomplice, has been remanded in custody due to defects in the charges against him.

The court directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to amend the charges to ensure due process during the next hearing, scheduled for January 9, 2025.

The incident has raised concerns about security at Parliament House, with many questioning how the two men were able to sneak into the car park and cause significant damage to the vehicles.

BY Daniel Bampoe