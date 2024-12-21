My Life Is Under Threat – Tema Central EC Returning Officer

The Re-collation of parliamentary election results for Tema Central has ground to a halt after Returning Officer Brobbey refused to proceed without representatives from all political parties present.

Citing threats to his family and personal safety, Mr. Brobbey stated, “I can’t risk my life… Both parties should be present so we arrive at a compromise.”

The standoff began when NDC parliamentary candidate Ebi Bright, supported by Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, demanded a full re-collation of votes per a court directive.

This development is the latest in a series of disputes that have marred the electoral process in Tema Central.

Earlier, supporters of the NDC accused the Electoral Commission officials of delaying the collation and declaration of the parliamentary results, alleging that the delay was deliberate to skew the figures in favour of the NPP candidate, Charles Forson.

The situation escalated when both NDC representatives exited the collation center in protest, frustrated by the Electoral Commission’s refusal to restart the process.

The walkout was met with heavy security deployment to the EC Greater Accra Regional office, further heightening tensions.

The dispute in Tema Central is not an isolated incident. The re-collation of results for nine outstanding constituencies has been a contentious issue, with the NDC and EC at odds over the process.

The NDC has accused the EC of being biased and attempting to manipulate the results.

The EC, however, maintains that it is committed to ensuring the accuracy and transparency of the electoral process.

At the collation hall, confusion erupted at the EC’s Regional Office at Ridge as NDC’s Rockson Dafeamekpor challenged EC officials during the re-collation of results for the nine outstanding constituencies. Dafeamekpor alleged that the initial collation process was irregular and therefore, the re-collation should start from scratch, not from where it left off.

The confrontation escalated, with Dafeamekpor warning EC officials, “You will not be part of this process… The court didn’t say go and start from where you left off.”

-BY Daniel Bampoe