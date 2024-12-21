Blows Over Tema Central Parliamentary Results: “Nobody is a small boy!”

Rockson Dafeamekpor

A heated confrontation erupted at the Electoral Commission’s Regional Office at Ridge, Accra, as National Democratic Congress (NDC) representative Rockson Dafeamekpor clashed with EC officials during the re-collation of results for nine outstanding constituencies, including Tema Central.

The NDC had boycotted the re-collation of Tema Central results, insisting that the process should start from scratch.

Led by Nelson Dafeamekpor, the party argued that the initial process was flawed and needed to be re-done entirely.

However, the EC maintained that only three pink sheets were outstanding and that the re-collation would continue from there.

The standoff escalated into a shouting match, with Rockson Dafeamekpor eventually storming out of the center.

He told the media that a petition had been filed, highlighting the party’s dissatisfaction with the process.

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin and the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were present at the scene, attempting to intervene in the dispute.

The controversy surrounding the Tema Central parliamentary results is the latest in a series of disputes arising from the 2024 Ghanaian general election.

The election, which took place on December 7, 2024, saw the NDC and NPP competing fiercely for parliamentary seats.

